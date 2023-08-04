Delegation from Hunger Project Ghana and Kokofu Traditional Council calls on 1st Deputy Speaker

The delegation with Joseph Osei-Owusu

A delegation from Hunger Project Ghana and the Nkabomhene of the Kokofo Traditional Area has called on the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament to further discuss the transformational agricultural initiatives sprung up by Abraham Dwuma Odoom to boost agricultural activities in Ghana to eradicate hunger among Ghanaians, especially in rural areas and the Kokofu Community.

The Odoom-led agriculture transformation project has received endorsement from the 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.



The Deputy Speaker and the MP for Bekwai Constituency, Joseph Osei-Owusu lauded the initiative and promised his massive support for the project, since it's going to be first piloted in his constituency.



The Country Dir for Hunger Project Ghana, Mr. Samuel Afrane, and Nana Kwadwo Ateffah I,

Nkabomhene of the Traditional Area expressed their joy for the immense support of the Deputy Speaker to promote and sustain this initiative



Hon. Abraham Dwuma Odoom, an Agribusiness consultant, fmr. Deputy Minister for Local Government Rural Development and Environment. He served as Deputy minister for health and is now the lead facilitator of the Kokofo agric development pilot project, is also appealing to all traditional authorities to emulate the giant step by the Kokofo Traditional Authority to also call him and other partners to transform agriculture in Ghana as he is doing for some African countries like Nigeria, Sierra Leone and others.