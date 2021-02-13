Deliver our husbands from every Chantel – Sheila Bartels prays

Sheila Bartels, Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North

Sheila Bartels, the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North has sought the face of God in protecting husbands against cheating and adultery.

In a Facebook, Sheila Bartels quoted a biblical verse to emphasize how some women covet husbands of other women.



“Because of the multitude of the whoredoms of the well favoured harlot, the mistress of witchcrafts, that selleth nations through her whoredoms, and families through her witchcrafts.



Nahum 3:4 KJV



Deliver our husbands, Lord, from every Chantel.



Amen” , she posted on Facebook.



Bartels’ post though not connected to the Eugene Arhin divorce saga comes at a time when Chantel Kudjawu, the lady who turned the then National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah into a lover boy has been mentioned in the divorce suit filed at the Accra High Court by the wife of the Director of Communications at the Presidency.

Kudjawu who was spotted in a compromising video with Albert Kan-Dapaah has been alleged by Gloria Assan Arhin as being the girlfriend of Eugene Arhin.



The wife, Mrs Gloria Assan Arhin who filed the divorce suit alleged that her husband, among other things, is cheating on her with Chantel Kudjawu (Gertrude Gbajo) (the same lady who was allegedly recorded with Kan-Dapaah).



The suit reads “that the Respondent has committed and keeps committing adultery, deserted the Petitioner and behaved unreasonably towards the Petitioner and by reason of the said treatment and conducts of the Respondent, the marriage has broken down beyond reconciliation and all attempts aimed at resolving the challenges have proven futile."



It added, “..the Respondent has other women in his life with whom he has extramarital affairs including one Chantel Kudjawu [Getrude Gbajo] whom the Respondent continues to have extramarital affairs with.” She adds.



