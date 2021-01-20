Delta Paper Mill Limited Donates PPEs to two schools

Officials of Delta Paper Mill Ltd presenting PPEs to Kaneshie Bishops 1 and 2 JHS

Delta Paper Mill Limited on Tuesday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to teachers and pupils of Kaneshie Bishops 1 and 2 Junior Secondary Schools to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The items which included flora disposal handkerchiefs, hand towels and face mask were donated to support measures taken by the government to combat the pandemic as schools reopen across the country.



Madam Barbara Incoom, Marketing Manager of Delta Paper Mill said, the purpose of the donation was to promote the adherence of COVID-19 protocols as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programmes.



She said the outfit believed in contributing to healthier living for families and therefore there was the need to support the vulnerable and those who could not afford the basic items they needed to ensure their safety in the era of the pandemic.



Madam Incoom stated that the outfit had embarked on a Back-to-school donation exercise and health delivery awareness campaign in 50 schools in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, and Northern Regions.

She said, the use of disposable handkerchiefs had been one of the safety measures in school, especially when the pupils had to sneeze and cough or wipe their sweat and dispose of immediately after use.



“Delta Paper as CSR initiative has decided to distribute free Flora disposable handkerchiefs that easily fit the pocket or bag to some children and teachers in the selected schools,” she added.



Mr Jacob Tutu Kwasi Mensah, Headmaster of the school expressed his gratitude to the organization for their immense contribution to the school in this critical time.