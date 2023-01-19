Delta Paper Mill Limited donates cash, items to Royal Seed Orphanage Home

Flora tissues Brand face Serwaa Amihere receives certificate of donation

On Saturday, January 7, 2022, Delta Paper Mill Limited, the manufacturers of the Flora brand of quality tissues, donated assorted paper tissue products, washing powder, and cocoa confectionery to the Royal Seed Orphanage Home located in Papase No.1, Kasoa, as part of its corporate social responsibility commitments.

Besides the product donation, which is estimated to be in the region of 10,965 cedis, the company also gave an undisclosed cash amount to managers of the home to help with bills incurred in the daily management of the home.



It was revealed that this donation was part of a series of donation exercises targeted at special institutions to follow later in the year. The current donation was made possible in partnership with Alpha Industries Limited, which is into the production of cocoa confectionery.



Present at the donation were Serwaa Amihere and Cynthia Tima Yeboah, who represented Flora tissues and Top Choco as brand ambassadors respectively. Apart from gracing the event with their presence, the two brand faces livened up the exercise with various interactive engagements with the children and authorities of the home.



Speaking to the media, the company’s representative in charge of Events, Miss Amy Tachie Menson, intimated that her brand (Flora tissues) was committed to the collective societal good, and also consider the donation as a way to thank the Ghanaian populace for their continued brand support in 2022.

“…we want to assure Ghanaians that of any flora tissues product purchased, a reasonable percentage will be saved towards such community service undertakings this year…” she stressed.



In 2022 alone, Delta Paper Mill Limited committed close to half a million Ghana cedis through its CSR initiative, the Flora Cares, with notable institutions including the School for the Blind, Akropong; School for the Deaf, Adjei Kojo; Porters Village Orphanage, Dodowa, all benefiting.



Following its successful CSR engagements in 2022, the company, as disclosed by its Marketing Director, Ms Barbara Incoom, was poised to reach out to more of similar institutions in 2023, in kind or cash donations.