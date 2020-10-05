'Demand dual carriage roads in Ghana to prevent accidents' - Consultant to Ghanaians

The frequent head-on collision on major roads are as a result of the dual-carriage roads

A development consultant, has appealed to Ghanaians to make the dualization of the country’s major international and regional routes a central theme of political engagement for the 2020 elections.

Mr Nyaaba-Aweeba Azongo described the single-lane international and inter-regional roads which had been accepted as a national standard, as “a crime against humanity and an indictment on our collective leadership conscience as a country”.



Speaking at a conference in Kumasi, he said the frequent head-on collision on the major roads like Accra-Cape Coast-Takoradi, Accra-Kumasi, Kumasi- Kintampo-Tamale, Accra-Aflao and others is a national disgrace which needed to be changed.

“This should be a primary demand from political leadership to unveil a compelling vision as an urgent necessity to dualize these international and interregional routes to curb preventable blood sheds of the country’s economic population.



He noted that the pace and scale of Ghana’s development vision and planning has been uninspiring.