Demand for Ursula, Wontumi's heads; Inside report of Bawumia's visit to Ken Agyapong

News emerged on November 9, 2023, that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the private residence of his main contender in the November 4, New Patriotic Party presidential primaries, Kennedy Agyapong to iron out issues and seek his involvement in the campaign.

Describing it as a "calculated political move," the Daily Guide newspaper which first broke the news said the meeting, held over dinner, "was aimed at renewing the bonds of friendship between the two influential figures as well as foster collaboration for the betterment of the nation as next year’s election beckons."



Pro-Bawumia and government communicators described the meeting as a successful one during which the two men reached an agreement on strategies for the 2024 elections.



But a report by Kessben FM’s in-house political analyst, Nana Frimpong Zeiga suggests that the claims could be wide off the mark.



Citing Kennedy Agyapong’s brother and lawyer, Ralph Agyapong as his source, Nana Frimpong Ziega mentioned that the meeting was not as fruitful as has been widely publicized.

He claimed that while Kennedy Agyapong accepted to join Bawumia’s campaign for the 2024 elections, he outlined some conditions that the Bawumia team found difficult to guarantee.



He summed up that the meeting ended in a deadlock as Kennedy Agyapong was allegedly uncompromising that until his demands were met, he would not jump on any NPP campaign.



“Why didn’t they say exactly what transpired during the meeting? Why are they being lazy with the information? The meeting was not cool. They should be transparent so that we can all come together and beg Kennedy Agyapong. Anyone who tells you that the meeting was fruitful[...] I wasn’t at the meeting but Raphael Agyapong was there. He said that Kennedy Agyapong told Bawumia that he would campaign for him but he would have to cut out certain people from his team.



“Ken told him he doesn’t want to be on the same campaign platform as Ursula Owusu, Hawa Koomson, Dennis Miracles, Wontumi, Adomako-Baafi. But my question is how can Bawumia win an election without these people in his campaign team? Indirectly Ken is telling them he won’t join the campaign,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Ralph Agyapong, a brother and campaign spokesperson of Kennedy Agyapong has hinted that the flagbearer hopeful may as well be looking beyond the 2024 presidential campaign and may not engage in the Bawumia presidential campaign.



According to Ralph, the MP, based on events preceding the November 4, election will be better off staying away from the Bawmia campaign.



“You know people like Adomako Baafi and that boy called Miracles Aboagye have the effrontery to be on TV and say that Ken has overrated himself while speaking for the vice president… This same Miracles Aboagye has never worked any job before, his survival is based on politics.



"Then you finish and you want to put the likes of Miracles Aboagye and Adomako Baafi on a platform with Ken to campaign? You are the same people who claimed he destroys campaigns,” he stated in an interview on Peace FM on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Asked if his statement meant a categorical boycott of the Bawumia campaign, Ralph Agyapong failed to give a definitive answer saying “He (Kennedy) is thinking about himself; he is part of the party and has not left the party but he’s thinking about himself… We will move on and see what we will do in 2028."







