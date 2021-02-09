Demand for bribes for public sector jobs choking the youth – ILAPI

File photo: There is a growing trend of demanding monies from individuals before offering them jobs

There appears to be a growing concern among some Ghanaians over the alleged illegal monies demanded from young people seeking to join the public service especially the security services.

The Executive Director, Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI) Peter Bismark Kwofie who has taken it up himself to expose the practice of some public officials extorting monies from potential applicants says the development is destroying the moral fibre of society.



“It’s sad that you go to school and when you come out, you’re told to pay money before you are employed. When was the last time you saw the security services advertise jobs? Yet people are being trained,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday.



He stressed young people are going through herculean illegal demands to secure employment in the public sector.

“We know that most of the public sector jobs are taken before the advertisement comes out. Initially, some people were taking GHC100, GHC200 to get you a job in the public sector. But now it’s gotten to as high as GHC15,000”.



Callers into the program also shared their experiences about what they say is a growing societal concern.



“Certainly public servant will always be corrupt since the basis in which the job is given is through paying of bribe to so-called big men in a higher position,” a caller TJ said.