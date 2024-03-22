Democracy Hub, #OccupyJulorbiHouse sue police over unlawful arrests

A section of the protestors

Democracy Hub and other 23 applicants have sued the Ghana Police Service over the unlawful arrest, torture, and detention of the protestors during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration on September 21, 2023.

In a press release issued by a member of Democracy Hub, Benjamin Akuffo Darko, he said the legal action taken represents a crucial step in the fight against impunity and the defense of democratic freedoms in Ghana.



“As you would recall, on the morning of September 21, more than fifty police officers encircled and aggressively apprehended demonstrators who had congregated to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed right to protest. These citizens were then forcibly transported to the Regional Police Headquarters in Accra, where they faced further assaults and were detained without just cause.



“Thanks to the diligent efforts of several volunteer lawyers, the detainees were released after enduring ten hours of unjustified detention, extortion, and torture,” he said.



“In response, Democracy Hub and the protestors have filed a case at the Human Rights Court in Accra on March 21, 2024. The applicants contend that the treatment they were subjected to not only violates their fundamental rights of assembly and expression but also undermines the principles of justice and accountability in governance,” he added.



Below is the full statement:



