Democracy Hub condemns human rights abuse in Garu, Tempane

A victim of the Garu brutality

Democracy Hub has condemned the recent military brutalities at Garu and Tempane in the Upper East region of Ghana.

Residents of the three communities on Sunday, 29th October, 2023 around dawn at 2:00am were heavily assaulted by soldiers in a swoop following a reporter attack on some national security officers.



In a statement, the group described the actions of the military as reprehensible.



Thursday, November 9, 2023

Democracy Hub Condemns Gross Violations of Human Rights in Garu and Tempane, Ghana, and Releases Preliminary Findings Report



Accra, Ghana — Democracy Hub, a leading advocate for human rights and constitutional governance in Ghana and the convenor of the #FixTheCountry and #OccupyJulorbiHouse movements, vehemently condemns the recent incidents of gross human rights violations that have taken place in the towns of Garu and Tempane in the Upper East region of Ghana.



These reprehensible actions are a part of a disturbing pattern of abuse and brutality by the Ghana Armed Forces against its own citizens, often with the apparent complicity of elected public officials.



The events in Garu and Tempane, where military personnel perpetrated heinous acts against civilians, including unwarranted entry into homes, physical assaults, and inhumane treatment, are deeply distressing. These incidents have had a profound and lasting impact on the affected communities, causing fear, disruption of daily life, and lingering apprehension. Regrettably, there has been a recorded death post-brutality, of a fellow Ghanaian who was recovering from surgical wounds.



Democracy Hub is deeply concerned that such incidents are not isolated but are indicative of a wider problem. We cannot ignore the disturbing trend of military interventions in Ghana’s civilian communities, which are often accompanied by gross human rights abuses. These actions not only undermine the fundamental principles of human rights and democracy but also erode the trust between the government, the military, and the people it is meant to protect.



We call for immediate and comprehensive actions to address this crisis:

Reforms: We demand that Parliament undertake meaningful reforms within the Ghana Armed Forces to ensure that they respect the rule of law, human rights, and the dignity of all citizens.



Accountability: Those responsible for these human rights abuses must be held accountable for their actions. This includes not only the military personnel involved but also any public officials who may have been complicit or condoned these actions.



Justice: The victims of these abuses deserve justice and reparations. The government should ensure that victims are duly compensated, and those affected receive the necessary support for recovery.



Preliminary Findings Report



Our team has prepared a preliminary report on our fact-finding mission which we are making available to the public for scrutiny and further analysis. We encourage all concerned citizens to access this report to gain a deeper understanding of the incidents and our recommendations. It will be accessible on all our social media handles and on our official website at www.fixthecountrygh.com.



We call on all Ghanaians who value justice and human rights to join us in demanding accountability, reform, and justice for the victims of these abuses. Together, we can build a Ghana that respects the dignity and rights of all its citizens.



Democracy Hub is committed to promoting a society where human rights are upheld, the rule of law is respected, and democratic principles are upheld. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and work tirelessly to ensure that justice is served. The people of Ghana deserve to live in a society where their rights are protected and where their government and military serve as protectors, not as agents of oppression.

God bless our homeland Ghana,



And make our nation great and strong,



Bold to defend forever



The cause of Freedom and of Right.



Fill our hearts with true humility



Make us cherish fearless honesty,



AND HELP US TO RESIST OPPRESSORS’ RULE

WITH ALL OUR WILL AND MIGHT EVERMORE.



Yours in the Service of a Just Democracy



The Convenors