Democracy isn’t meant to make us slaves – Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings12112 Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, appears to lash out about the current state of Ghana in a series of tweets she shared on Monday, November 21, 2022.

In the tweets she shared, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said that democracy is supposed to liberate the citizenry, not oppress them.

She added that democracy should not be reduced to only the conduct of elections but should also encompass good governance.

“Democracy isn’t imprisonment in a self-destructive system. #Democracy is not meant to make us slaves to a system that has lost its moral compass. #Democracy isn’t meant to undermine our progress and vision as a nation!!! #Democracy isn’t just about elections!” parts of the tweets read.

“Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery. None but ourselves can free our minds. Have no fear for atomic energy

“Cause none of them can stop the time. How long shall they kill our prophets. While we stand aside and look?”Bob Marley said it well in Redemption song!” she added.

Meanwhile, Agyeman-Rawlings is a member of an ad hoc committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament to investigate a vote of a censure motion against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The 8-member committee completed its hearing on Friday, November 18, and it is expected to present its report to the plenary on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

