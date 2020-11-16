Demolish Ashaley Botwe 'towel of Babel' now - Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe wants the building demolished

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa has demanded the immediate demolition of a building under construction at Ashaley Botwe in Accra.

Photos of the tall building has surfaced on social media with calls for the authorities to act to avert any form of danger.



The height and design of the building has led to questions about its structural integrity with several Ghanaians expressing shock over what they conceive to be shirk of responsibility.



The building is situated at Ashaley Botwe which falls under the Adenta Municipal Assembly. The Assembly is being blamed for looking on while the ‘death trap’ is getting higher.



In a post on social media, Franklin Cudjoe compared the building to the biblical Tower of Babel.

He appealed to the Adenta Municipal Assembly to tear down the ‘dangerous’ looking building.



“Tower of Babel. Must be demolished now to save lives”, he posted on Twitter.



Some social media users are also wondering if the owners of the building had the required permit to put up such a structure.





