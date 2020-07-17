Regional News

Demolition exercise at Tema Mpakadam renders squatters homeless

The Railway Authority gave a 4-month prior notice for evacuation

Hundreds of squatters at Ayigbe Town, a suburb of Tema Community 9, have been rendered homeless following a demolition exercise by the Ghana Railways Authority to pave way for the ongoing Tema Mpakadam Railway project.

It was a sad scene to witness as dozens of structures housing some hundreds of families were pulled down by bulldozers under the supervision of the Ghana Railways Authority and armed security personnel.



According to the Authority, the squatters had taken over portions of the land meant for the ongoing Tema Mpakadam railway project.



The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Railways Authority, Nana Afua Ohenewah, said delays in clearing the area, will see government incurring further cost in completing the project.

However, some of the affected squatters could not fathom why the Authority took such a hasty decision when talks were still ongoing to relocate them in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Meanwhile checks by Atinka TV indicate that the squatters were given a four-month prior notice to evacuate the area or face a forceful eviction.

