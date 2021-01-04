'Demonstrating' NDC MPs broke no law – Ras Mubarak insists

20 NDC MPs charged for invading EC headquarters

Outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Constituency, Mr Ras Mubarak, insists that he and other colleagues on the minority side broke no law to warrant being dragged to court by the police.

The Ghana Police Service has dragged 20 lawmakers including Haruna Iddrisu, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Samuel George, John Abdulai Jinapor, Rockson Defiamekpor, Ras Mubarak, Mutawakilu Adam, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, Dr Kwabena Donkor, A.B. Fuseini, Kwabena Minta Akando, Yusif Issaka Jaja, Isaac Adongo, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, James Klutse Avedzi, James Agalga, Collins Dauda, Abdul Rashi Pelpuo, Richard Quashigah and Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings before the court over what it claimed were a violation of public order act.



But reacting to the development on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Ras Mubarak maintained there is absolutely nothing illegal about their action which was a peaceful process wondering why they must be hauled before the courts.

“If you walk to the KMA to present a petition to the Mayor about an upsurge in crime and the increasing power outage is that a crime to the extent that the police are issuing? Would that be a crime? If it is a demonstration with red armbands amidst noise changes the equation. What the minority MPs did was a procession or a walk and there is nothing wrong with embarking on a walk," he justified.



According to him, he would be very surprised if any judge will entertain what he described as a vexatious suit from the police who he suspects are being remote-controlled from the corridors of power.