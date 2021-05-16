Denkyira Chiefs rally to fight illegal mining

A photograph of some Chiefs at the council meeting

The Denkyira Traditional Council said it would collaborate with the government and provide all the assistance and direction to fight illegal small scale mining popularly known as 'galamsey'.

They underlined the importance of rallying and mobilizing every stakeholder in the mining sector to fight illegal mining, especially at a time the country’s rivers and forest cover were dissipating at a faster rate.



The commitment was made when the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan called on the chiefs during a tour to the Upper Denkyira East and West to meet stakeholders on how best they could end the phenomenon in the country.



Daasebre Oduro Akenten II, the Acting President of the Council, said they had positioned themselves well to collaborate with the government and to provide assistance and direction to fight illegal small-scale mining menace.



Daasebre Akenten II hinted that the leadership of the Council was planning to meet the President after his second term swearing-in for possible dialogue to inform his next line of action and called on all stakeholders to support the war against illegal mining in the country.



He explained that the water bodies were sources of livelihood to many and could not be polluted or destroyed for the people to suffer.



“We must support the government with all our hearts devoid of political sentiments, if not, we will soon have to import freshwater for household chores,” he said.

He appealed to the government to create job opportunities for the youth to serve as an alternative to dissuade them from illegal mining to destroy the environment in the name of making a living.



Daasebre Oduro Akenten said the youth could be trained to equip them with the requisite income-generating skills to make a living and called on them to desist from the get-rich-quick attitude and work hard to be self-sufficient.



Mrs Assan thanked the chiefs for their support and commitment and was certain the fight would gain positive results soonest.



She called on the chiefs to use their power to advise the youth against illegal small-scale mining and explain the effects of the menace to them.



The Minister was accompanied by the Regional Director of CRCC, officials from all the security services, the NADMO Director, members from the RCC, and the media.



They interacted with workers within the Upper Denkyira East and West and visited some illegal mining sites such as the River Offin among others.