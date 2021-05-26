Denkyira West youth not prepared to stop galamsey, train them on responsible mining - MP

Daniel Ohene Darko, MP for Upper Denkyira West

The Upper Denkyira West Member of Parliament Daniel Ohene Darko has expressed worry over the death of some three persons following the collapse of a mining pit in his constituency.

The legislator told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow 87.5FM that the illegal miners are not prepared to stop their dangerous game.



He disclosed that a similar incident occurred last year with eight people losing their lives but the people involved are not prepared to stop.



He said the people are prepared to even fight with the last drop of their blood despite the renewed efforts to end galamsey.



He challenged the government to find an alternative way in dealing with the matter because it is a major problem.



He said several of the illegal miners have no other skills to fall on should they stop the illegal mining.

He advised the government to adopt a process to train the people in the area so they will engage in responsible community mining.



He also disclosed some of the areas being mined by the illegal miners are not areas the soldiers can easily access hence they (illegal miners) go there to mine.



He said the people have gone back to the old ways of illegal mining known as “dig and wash” following the burning of excavators.



The illegal mining fight he stressed needs serious effort if the government wants to end it.



He revealed some of the illegal miners even get tip-offs from people over the arrival of security officials.

About 70 percent of the youth he added live on galamsey and until a substitute is provided, the fight against it would be fruitless.



Three people have been confirmed dead after they were trapped in an illegal mining pit in Bremang in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central region.



Some 15 other people are still trapped in the pit and are yet to be rescued.



Aside from that, two survivors are in critical condition and currently at the hospital.