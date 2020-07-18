Diasporian News

Denkyiraman Association of UK fights coronavirus

Denkyiraman Association embarked on distribution of food items to all its members

In their effort to support the fight against COVID-19, Denkyiraman Association of UK embarked on distribution of food items such as rice, cooking oil, face masks and hand sanitisers to all its members in UK and in Denkyira Traditional Area for the first time in the annals of the Association.

According to the Chairman of the Association, Mr Kweku Bedu-Addo, this is a token gesture to show the Association’s commitment to the wellbeing of its members.



He believes that for any association to progress, the wellbeing of members should be paramount, especially in these difficult times where the global economy seems to have come to a standstill. He intimated that we are not out of the woods yet.



He on that note, advised everyone to stay alert and follow all the covid-19 government protocols to help fight the spread of the virus and avoid a possible second wave.



Making the presentation of 2000 face masks and 100 litres of hand sanitisers on behalf of the Association in Dunkwa-on-Offin, the Vice-Chairman, Mr Charles Afari-Mensah, mentioned that Denkyiraman Association of UK is doing this in support of the government’s effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in our community.

He advised recipients of the items to follow all the covid-19 protocols - social distancing, regular washing of hands, wearing of face covering or mask in public and use of hand sanitisers.



The face masks were locally produced which in itself creates income for the citizens of Denkyira.





Source: Denkyiraman Association

