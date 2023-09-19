Dennis Kwakwa resigns as NPP communications officer

Former communications officer for the Ashanti Region, Dennis Kwakwa

The communications officer for the Ashanti Region, Dennis Kwakwa has formally announced his resignation from the role he has passionately served in.

In a letter to the party, Dennis Kwakwa cited the need to fulfill certain requirements in order to pursue other political aspirations as the primary motivation behind his decision.



In the letter, Kwakwa expressed his deep appreciation for the opportunity afforded to him by the Regional Executive body to contribute to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He conveyed his love and admiration for the work he had undertaken as the Communication Officer, acknowledging the significance of the role within the party.



"Though I love and cherish working in such a role, it is a requirement I have to fulfill in order to pursue other political goals in my political career," Kwakwa stated in the letter.

