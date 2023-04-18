Denu celebrates 'Ngoryiyi Za' , commits to town's development

A file photo

The Chiefs and people of Denu have celebrated their 5th "Ngoryiyi Za" (Development Festival) with a commitment to pull together for the development of the town which is the capital of the Ketu South Municipality.

Mr. Israel Selikem Bossman, assembly member for the Denu electoral area, who spearheaded the festival, told this reporter on the sidelines of a colorful durbar to climax series of activities that marked the festival that, it was time the people of the area buried their differences and unite for the development of Denu to give it a facelift and a better outlook befitting a municipal capital.



"We cannot always rely on government to do everything for us- that's why we have to burry our differences and pull our resources, both human and material together to ensure that Denu transforms into an enviable place befitting the status of a municipal capital," he said.



The assembly member observed that there were some chieftaincy misunderstandings in the area which needed to be immediately resolved in the interest of peace and unity for the forward march of the town.

He entreated the youth of the area to eschew social vices and unruly lifestyles and to hold fast to what was good and beneficial to the community.



He further called on all citizens of Denu, home and abroad to join hands in the development agenda of the town which for several decades had not seen any meaningful development, a situation he described as worrying.



The festival was celebrated on the theme: "Mobilizing Denu citizens for development."