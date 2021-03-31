Denying a spouse sex, leading cause of divorce

Counsellor Comfort Dzacka

Source: Nii Arday, Contributor

Mrs. Comfort Dzacka, a counsellor with the New Covenant Assemblies of God, Nyamekye-Accra, has bemoaned about the distasteful practices of spouses who deny themselves of sexual pleasures and has cautioned such couple to desist from such act as soon as possible.

On her part, it is important for spouses to satisfy themselves sexually in order to spice up and create stronger bonds in their marriages.



The counsellor gave this admonishment while highlighting on the topic “Behind the Ring”, a youth colloquium organised under the auspices of the New Covenant Assemblies of God Youth Ministry in Accra, last week.



According to her, it is inappropriate for some women to say no to sex after they have tied the knot with their husbands.



She linked this scenario to the increasing factors in recent divorces in Ghana and added that denial of sex should never exist in marriages.

This, she explained has the tendency to breakup marriages since the other partner may go out to have an extra marital affair with someone else.



The Counsellor hinted that, a married man could be trapped to a different woman by two basic things, indicating “good food and sex” as key factors in sustaining and building a good marriage.



She stressed on the need for wives to prepare sumptuous meals for their husbands anytime and never attempt to buy way-side food to serve their husbands.



The experienced marriage counsellor emphasised that cleanliness in marital home is an essential tool that aids in providing the home a good look devoid of illness.

Addressing the participants, Mrs. Dzacka cautioned women to desist from comparing their marriages to other couples, because they may be only pretending in public and may have serious issues at home.



Comparison she said, would only do no good to the status of a marriage but also ruin it and collapse it at the end.



She rebuked that, complaints to friends of a couple should not be entertained in marriages because it breeds a ground for interference in marital life which can easily break marriages.



Stressing that, male friends of the husbands could use the opportunity to have an affair with such women who usually give complaints about their husbands.

Mrs. Dzacka extracted a biblical quote from Ephesians Chapter 5 versus 25 which highlights on the need for husbands to love and cherish their wives.



She further reiterated that, husbands must always communicate effectively to their wives and advised that none should keep secrets from each other.



The Counsellor underscored on the need for couple not to allow their heart desires mislead them in marriages.



According to Mrs. Dzacka, reporting your husband to in-laws is not right, and would only bring about separation among the couple, since marriage is a private affair.

The marriage expert pleaded to women not to overburden their husbands with excess responsibilities, instead they wives must contribute their quota to the family.



Adding that, women should not feel reluctant in working to support their marital homes and always build on their capacities.



Mrs. Dzacka counseled that, couple should invest together and avoid being selfish as partners.



“Do not shirk responsibilities, and always make sure the upbringing of children is done together”, she stressed.