Denying children formal education is like cursing them – Rev. Segbe

File photo

Source: GNA

The Reverend Anthony Segbe, the Adaklu Waya District Pastor, Global Evangelical Church, Sunday said denying children formal education is like placing a curse on them and preventing the realisation of their potentials.

“Formal education is the key to success on this planet, so denying children access to education is like cursing them,” he said.



Speaking at the fifth anniversary celebration of the Global Evangelical Church Child Development Centre at Adaklu Waya in the Volta Region, Rev. Segbe said God did not create anybody for creating sake but for a purpose.



He entreated parents to cater for and nurture their children for God’s purpose for their lives to materialise and was quick to add that that role was a serious business.



The Reverend Minister said parents needed courage, sacrifice, patience, tolerance, and resources to help their children to become useful adults.



He bemoaned the situation where some parents were unconcerned about the welfare of their children and reminded them that children were gifts from God, on whom parents would render account to Him.

The Child Development Centre was established by the Church in collaboration with Compassion International, Ghana (CIG) in 2017.



CIG is a Non-Governmental Organisation that partners churches to deliver children from poverty.



The event was on the Theme: “Child Development: Embracing our collective responsibility to nurture future and shape dreams.”



John Golo, the Vice Chairman of the Church Partnership Committee, was full of praise for CIG for the enormous resources it provides the Church to support the more than 270 needy children of the Centre.



He said the Centre had three categories of participants; Survival, Home-based, and Centre-based.

The Survival was made up of pregnant mothers and children under one year, the Home-based comprise children between ages one and three years, and Centre-based participants, who are over three years.



Mac Liberty Misrowoda, the CPC Chairman, said the Centre provided the children with hygiene, food, educational and medical needs with the support of Compassion International, Ghana.



A 25,000 Ghana Cedis renovated computer library was commissioned for the Centre as part of the celebration, where the drama group and cadet corp entertained the gathering with cultural displays.



An amount of 5,000 Ghana cedis was realised during an appeal for funds towards the building of an ultramodern kitchen.