Department of Children engages traders in Kumasi on child welfare issues

The Department of Children of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MOGCSP) has tasked parents and guardians to strictly adhere to the contents of the child and family welfare policy.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the Department, Stephen Ofosu Daffour, said this would help improve the lives of children and kick against all forms of ill-treatment meted on them.



The policy, he indicated, comprised laws, practices, structures, programmes and services designed to promote the well-being of children by ensuring safety and protection from harm.



He was interacting with some traders at the Central Business District (CBD) in Kumasi, on the occasion of this year’s National Children’s Day.



It was held on the theme, “Five years of implementing the Child and Family Welfare Policy; the Achievement, challenges and the way forward.”



The Day, which falls on 31st August every year, is celebrated to assess how government and civil society organizations have been working together to address issues affecting children and their development, and also identify gaps within the implementation strategies and forge ways to address them.

Mr. Darfour addressing issues of teenage pregnancy and child trafficking in the Region, said these were major problems most girls encountered and urged all parents to play responsible roles in addressing them.



They should give respect, love and some education to their children to prevent and protect them from falling prey to these acts.



He pointed out that children needed protection now more than ever as the COVID-19 had crippled activities of most parents and guardians, stating that the situation had made them vent their frustrations and anxieties on these innocent children.



He called on all stakeholders to be actively involved in providing support for the safety of children.



Mr Darfour indicated that the Department had as part of the celebration organized radio programmes to educate and address issues of children in the Region.

