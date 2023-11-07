Department of Integrated Social Sciences of UniMaC-IJ pays courtesy call on Omanhene of New Juaben

A group picture of the Omanhene and some executives from UniMaC-IJ

Source: Obeng Aquah, Contributor

On November 1, 2023, the head of the Department of the Integrated Social Sciences of the University of Media, Arts and Communication - Institute of Journalism ( UniMAC - IJ), Dr. Kodwo Ansong Boateng led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Nana Kwaku Boateng III in Koforidua.

This visit was made together with lectures in the department and some selected students of the institution.



The purpose of the visit was to appeal for the presence of the Omanhene as the Chairperson of the project about to be embarked by the department dubbed "Ghana Month" slated for next year March.



This is an initiative that seeks to celebrate the culture, tradition, and heritage of the Ghanaian people in March among the university community.



It will be a month-long celebration packed with a series of events that will enlighten students, both the teaching and non-teaching staff on various aspects of being a Ghanaian and their rich cultural heritage.

The selection of the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area was done strategically due to his track record of work which aligns with the vision of the project.



He is known to be a person who portrays the Ghanaian heritage wherever he goes and also promotes development among the youth and people around him.



He accepted the call as the special guest of honour.



He also added that since the month scheduled for the celebration is his birthday month, it calls for more jubilation and excitement.