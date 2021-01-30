Deplorable facility, dusty environment, disadvantages teachers and pupils

The lives of pupils of Kodzobi Ando D/A Primary School in the Adaklu District is at a disadvantage resulting from deplorable school infrastructure and dust pollution.

A shed made of palm branches and two others made of iron sheets currently served as classrooms for the school.



The most pathetic aspect was that the sheds are about some ten metres away from the dusty Ho-Adaklu Kodzobi road.



The school, which was established in 2016 has a population of 36 pupils with five teachers.



When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the compound on Thursday, three teachers were at post while the headteacher was said to be indisposed.



The teachers were tight-lipped but a source close to the school told the GNA the dusty nature of the road was posing health risk to both teachers and pupils especially during this time of the harmattan season.



It said the nearness of the sheds to the road was also obstructing teaching and learning adding "the school environment can dampen the spirit of the teachers and pupils."

The source said when classes were not in session, the sheds served as resting places for goats and fowls.



The school, which is from Kindergarten to class four was said to have six pupils in class one, seven in class two, eight in class three, three in-class four, while the rest are in Kindergarten.



At the time of the visit, the GNA counted 17 pupils from kindergarten one to class four, on the day of the visit.



It also observed that the four pupils that were present in class three were doing their class assignments on the desks on which they sat.



The pupils said they did not have any textbooks or exercise books.



The GNA also noticed that most of the 17 pupils present did not wear nose masks.

Togbe Michael Ahiati, regent of the community told the GNA that the school did not receive any Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) from the government, therefore "putting the life of the teachers and pupils at the mercy of COVID-19".



He said the initial land problem confronting the community had been resolved and that there were assurances from the Adaklu District Assembly and the District Directorate of Education to construct a six classroom block for them, which was yet to materialise.



He appealed to parents and guardians of pupils in the school to provide the necessary learning materials for their wards.



The Regent praised the Assembly for providing desks for the school.