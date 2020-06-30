General News

Deployment of Soldiers: We’re not at war – Rashid Pelpuo to Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament(MP) for Wa Central, Dr Rashid Pelpuo has asked the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to withdraw all the troops deployed to Wa capital of the Upper West Region indicating there is no war in the area.

The President and the Defence Minister have said that the Security personnel deployed to all parts of the country is to prevent the infiltration of foreigners who may bring in the COVID-19 which the government is trying so hard to protect.



According to the government, the troops are stationed in all parts of the country to allow for security and guard at the unapproved routes in the country.



But to Rashid Pelpuo in a tweet sighted by MyNewsGh.com, the existence of the Military is a move to destroy the country before Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo leaves power.

To him, the President needs to as a matter of urgency withdraw the Military men from Wa as their presence there is intimidating residents of the area.



In a tweet, the Wa Member of Parliament said “Wa is as much a target in this Military assault on Ghanaians as in Afloa, and Paga. @NAkufoAddo please hand over this nation as you received it to the next president without destroying our unity! Withdraw these military personnel. We’re not in a state of war!!”.





Wa is as much a target in this Military assault on Ghanaians as in Afloa, and Paga.@NAkufoAddo please hand over this nation as you received it to the next president without destroying our unity! Withdraw these military personnel. We're not in a state of war!! — Dr Rashid Pelpuo (@rashpelp) June 29, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.