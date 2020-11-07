Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister declared Best Farmer in Ahafo Ano North

Elizabeth Agyeman, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Elizabeth Agyeman has been declared as the overall 2020 best farmer of the Ahafo Ano North Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

The 72-year-old farmer and also the Deputy Ashanti Regional minister and a former teacher won the prestigious annual award at a colourful durbar held at the Ahafo Ano North, Numasua ll, on Friday, taking home a brand new Royal Tricycle and other Agricultural items after 49 years of farming.



She diversified her farming activities by combining the cultivation of food and cash crops, fish husbandry and aquaculture and also adopted integrated cultural practices to boost her productivity.



It was a moment of pride for the mother of five when she was pronounced winner of the highest municipal farmers’ prize.



A citation eulogising the accomplished farmer, read by the Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Martina Appiah- Nyantakyi was received with a spontaneous standing ovation, as the gathering clapped incessantly to cheer her on as she walked calmly to receive her honour.



The citation indicated that Elizabeth Agyeman, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister had cultivated 49 acres of cocoa, 12 acres of rice, 14 acres of maize, 13 acres of plantain, 2 acres of coconut and a big fishpond.



The citation further praised Hon. Elizabeth Agyeman for practising good record-keeping; using modern technology; having good knowledge of husbandry practices and being environmentally sustainable in his operations.

It added that the great impact her farming activities had on society, including employing over 18 workers, and her social responsibility initiatives in the education, health and other sectors, made her fit for the crown.



The Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano North, Mr Sanid Adamu Suleman was joined by his MCE, Madam Martina Appiah Nyarntakyi and the Chiefs of the area to decorate the award winner with a sash.



Present at 36 National farmers day ceremony organised on the theme, “Ensuring agribusiness development under Covid-19 Opportunities and challenges” were the Deputy Ashanti regional minister, financial institutions, traditional leaders, farmer associations and stakeholders in the agriculture value chain.



With smiles, Elizabeth Agyeman remarked that “I am proud to be taking over the crown.



She, however, urged the youth to enter into commercial farming since they could fetch them a lot of money for living.

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor