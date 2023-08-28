Deputy CEO of NPA, Linda Asante wins top executive award

Linda Asante is the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority

Mrs. Linda Asante, a Deputy Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) was, on Friday, August 25, 2023, awarded by The Business Executive as the MOST OUTSTANDING FEMALE IN OIL AND GAS at the 9th Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards, held at the La Palm Beach.

This honour, according to the organizers, was conferred on Mrs Linda Asante in recognition of her stellar contribution to the growth of the nation’s oil and gas industry having worked in that space for over two decades achieving significant milestones. She is, indeed, the first Female in Ghana to occupy this top Executive position in the nation’s petroleum downstream sector.



In her brief remarks after receiving this coveted award, Mrs. Linda Asante thanked the organizers for this great honor, and dedicated the award to the board, staff and management of the NPA particularly her immediate boss, the Chief Executive, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid for being the pillar behind her success. She also made a special mention of her husband, Mr. Bright Kwasi Asante, for his endless support, without forgetting her friends and other family members for their prayers and guidance.



The Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards scheme was established to identify, publicly recognize and reward women in Ghana and across the globe who have achieved outstanding accomplishments in various forms of endeavor across both the public and private sectors, such as entrepreneurs, professionals, corporate executives, diplomats among others.

The Business Executive, organizers of the longest-running annual awards scheme for outstanding conduct and performance among women in Ghana, is a Pan-African media organization and events firm with a track record of successfully organizing awards schemes, international summits and other corporate events across the globe.



The 2023 edition of the awards was held on the theme, ‘Empowering Women to Drive Ghana’s Economic Recovery.’ Other notable awardees included ace broadcaster, Gifty Anti of the Standpoint; Marina Lamptey of the GIPC, Gifty Tetteh, CEO, Africa Women in Energy; Gladys Nana Akua Cobbina, Founder - Glendycob Enterprise; Mrs Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, CEO, American International School.



All the award winners have been admitted to the prestigious Feminine Hall of Fame, which is the top most connective female network platform in Ghana.