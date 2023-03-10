Deputy Director General of Ghana Maritime Authority eyes Upper Denkyira West parliamentary seat

Deputy Director General of Ghana Maritime Authority, Daniel Appianin

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Mr. Daniel Appianin, the Deputy Director General of Ghana Maritime Authority has expressed interest in contesting the parliamentary seat of the Upper Denkyira West on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming primaries.

Mr. Appianin who has served the party in the constituency in several capacities including being the constituency's chairman for two consecutive times said, his ability displayed even when the party was in opposition, is a clear indication he has the capacity to serve his people well.



He also served as the District Chief Executive for a short while in 2017. Prior to that, he was an assembly member and a presiding member of an electoral area within the Upper Denkyira West District. He has been the disciplinary committee chairman of the Central Regional NPP Party for the past four years and also a member of the council of patrons of the party in the region.



He is of the firm conviction that the delegates would give him the nod since the party's breaking the 8 agenda will depend on hardworking personalities like himself, of which the delegates and the constituents are aware.



He disclosed that if such a historic breaking the eight (8) would be fruitful, there is a need for the delegates and the party as a whole to elect the right candidate who is in touch with the people like him in the constituency to enable them to break the 8.



He disclosed that his relationship with the grassroots in the constituency is great and for that matter, he was very optimistic that, the delegates in the Upper Denkyira West would give him the mandate to serve them in the capacity as the parliamentary candidate and subsequently go in for the ultimate to represent the constituency in Parliament come 2024 general elections.

Mr. Appianin is currently the Deputy Director General for Ghana Maritime Authority and a former assembly member from 2006 to 2010. He rose to become a presiding member from 2009 to 2010 and a two-term constituency chairman from 2009 to 2010 before he became the District Chief Executive for a period of one month in 2017 and was asked to step aside after the unfortunate incident in Denkyira Obuasi occurred.



He taught for 16 years in different schools including Mfantsipim basic school, Kofiase Adventists Secondary Technical School, Okomfo Anokye Senior High School, Dunkwa Secondary Technical School and Dompoase Senior High School.



Daniel Appianin is an astute public servant with over 20 years of experience. He worked in the Ghana Education Service, tutoring Economics and Business Management in various senior High schools in the country and rose through the ranks to the position of Assistant Director 1 in the service.



He holds his Masters's Degree in Port and Shipping Administration and a Bachelor of Education, Social Sciences. (B.Ed. Social Sciences).



Mr. Appianin is seen by many in the region as someone who is staunch in grassroots politics and could easily annex the seat back from the NDC.