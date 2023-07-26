Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah accused of land scheme deception

Old woman accusing John Kumah of 'forcefully' taking her land

John Kumah, the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, is embroiled in a controversy as he faces accusations of involvement in a deceptive land scheme.

In a viral video that has captured public attention, an elderly woman, believed to be in her late 50s, can be seen screaming and labelling the deputy minister a thief.



She alleges that John Kumah acquired her land under the pretence of a government project, but instead, he is allegedly using it for his private business.



The visibly upset woman passionately demands the return of her land, expressing her outrage and determination to expose the deputy minister's actions.



She repeatedly calls him a thief and urges him to return the land to its rightful owners.



“I didn’t know John Kumah is a thief. He is a thief.

“He is an MP who is a thief. He should give us our land,” she said as she walked about on the supposed land that she is accusing the deputy minister of stealing.



“I can’t wait to broadcast it to everybody that John Kumah is a thief. John Kumah has stolen our land; he should give us our land,” she claimed.



Another voice heard in the video supports the woman's claims, stating that John Kumah deceived them when he asked for the land for a government project but later used it for personal gain.



“You came to ask for the land that the government is about to put up a project here, and you are packing cars on the land. Now, you are coming to use the land for your private business.



“We should vote for you only to do this to us, John Kumah you are done. We’ve been quiet, he should know that this is his last time as an MP here,” he also said.

The deputy minister is yet to respond to the accusations levelled against him.







NW/OGB



