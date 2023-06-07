Deputy Lands Minister joins Rotary Club to launch 'One Rotarian One Tree' initiative

Benito Owusu-Bio receiving the cheque

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

Ahead of the 2023 Green Ghana Day, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio has on Wednesday, 7th June 2023 joined the Rotary Club to launch a project dubbed, One Rotarian One Tree initiative under the district 9102 Green Project.

In his speech, the Deputy Minister touted the government's agenda in fighting climate change with the Green Ghana initiative saying, "The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is fully committed to addressing deforestation and forest degradation and the Green Ghana Day initiative is one of many interventions being pursued by his Government"



He enlightened the club on the Green Ghana project so far. He noted that the project was launched in 2021 by the President of the Republic as part of an aggressive national afforestation/reforestation program to restore the country’s lost forest cover and contribute to the global fight against climate change.



The project he said has created a national awareness of the necessity of collective action towards tree planting. With the overwhelming support of Ghanaians and residents of our beloved nation including each one of you gathered here today, over 30 million trees have been planted since 2021 under the Green Ghana Project.



Hon. Benito entreated members of the club to join the Ministry and its agencies on Friday, June 9, to embark on the nationwide tree planting exercise led by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addon, with the target of 10 million trees seedlings.



The Deputy Minister highly acknowledged their tree-planting exercise while urging them to remember not to only plant the trees but also to nurture them to maturity.

He assured them of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources' readiness to support any initiative that seeks to promote the Government’s efforts to address deforestation and forest degradation. "We are therefore indeed excited about the One Rotarian One Tree initiative and look forward to a fruitful future collaboration and partnership with the Rotary Club"



On behalf of the Sector Minister, Benito expressed a hearty appreciation to the Club for demonstrating leadership in providing many opportunities for communities in Ghana. "We are also grateful for supporting Government efforts to green our environment and contribute to the global fight against climate change" he concluded.



The District 9012 Governor, Rotarian Victor Yaw Asante, who launched the project stressed that this year, the Rotary Club would ensure all trees planted are carefully nurtured to grow fully into big trees.



Mr. Victor Yaw Asante in his remark said one key role of the Rotary club is to transform communities and lives and as the oldest humanitarian institution, it is their responsibility to deal with some challenges of the environment through planting of trees, adding that the club will continue to do its best to protect the environment and make it a better place for the future.



The Medical Director of Pantang Hospital, Dr. Frank Baning in his welcome address said the tree planting exercise by the hospital in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Rotary Club is a means to inculcate the values of tree planting and its associated benefits to Ghanaians while contributing to global efforts to mitigate climate change.

He applauded the government’s Green Ghana project initiative and drew the attention of the Ministry to the wanton destruction of the ecosystem of the country through the illegalities of some people, and the encroachment of state lands and forest reserves.



Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina constituency described the tree planting exercise as the biggest legacy for future generations which must be practiced. He charged the management of the hospital to ensure that the trees planted will be well nurtured into maturity.



Shortly after a commemorative planting, Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio, went on to inspect some trees he planted with the Late Sir John, Former CEO of the Forestry Commission in 2018 at the Pantang Hospital enclave.



Meanwhile, the FNB Bank Ghana led by their Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, joined in shortly after the Deputy Minister's speech to present a cheque of 20,000 Ghana cedis as their quota to support government's aggressive afforestation and reafforestation agenda; the Green Ghana project. FBNBank Ghana is a subsidiary of FirstBank of Nigeria Limited