Deputy Lands Minister urges communities along the Ghana/Togo Boundary Line to live in peace

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio

Source: Irene Wirekoaa Osei ISD, Contributor

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, responsible for Lands and Forestry, Mr. Benito Owusu-Bio, has called on people living along the Ghana/Togo border to live in peace regardless of which side of the border they find themselves.

He said international borderlines shouldn't act as obstacles but rather as a bridge to encourage economic and social development.



He noted that mutual respect, similar cultural and socioeconomic values and the need to work together to protect the peace and stability of both nations had allowed Ghana and Togo to maintain mutually beneficial relations throughout history.



The Deputy Lands Minister made the call at a Joint Ghana/Togo Community Sensitization at Agortime-Kpetoe.



Mr. Owusu-Bio noted that the meeting was to educate parties on the importance of preserving the shared borders between the two nations and to rally support for keeping limits.



He pointed out that the joint community sensitisation programme is not a new one but rather part of a series of sensitisation programmes being undertaken jointly by Ghana and Togo.



"Around the same time last year, Phase One of this programme was successfully launched at Aflao and Akanu in the Ketu North District and today, the two Boundary Commissions are here to continue with this important exercise," he clarified.

Mr Owusu-Bio said many of the markers that identify the border between Ghana and Togo's lands had been moved as a result of various issues, including erosion, manipulation, or outright removal.



He added that disputes have broken out in several towns along the international boundary line as a result of the removal, adding that the management of the common boundary is a shared responsibility.



"Ensuring that boundary markers are in good shape does not reside only with the Ghana Boundary Commission and the Land Boundary Commission of Togo but rather every person seated here today has a role to play, and this is why every member here is being involved in the reaffirmation exercise through this sensitisation programme,” he stressed.



The Deputy Minister applauded both Commissions for their commitment to ensuring proper management and preservation of the Ghana/Togo land boundary and urged them to keep up the excellent job.



He also expressed gratitude to the leaders and people of all communities along the Ave Dakpa - Wli Afegame stretch, mentioning that the overwhelming representation from both sides demonstrated their commitment to ensuring the success of the joint Ghana/Togo reaffirmation exercise (to be held) and, indeed, the proper management of Ghana and Togo's common boundary.



He called on traditional rulers, opinion leaders and communities living along the international boundary line to lend their full support and cooperation to members of the joint Ghana/Togo Land Boundary Reaffirmation Technical Committee.