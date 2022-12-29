1
Deputy Majority Chief Whip lights up 5 Tolon communities in fulfilment of promise

Tolon Deputy.png Deputy Majority Chief Whip of Ghana’s Parliament, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu

Thu, 29 Dec 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Deputy Majority Chief Whip of Ghana’s Parliament, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu has hooked five deprived communities in the Tolon District of the Northern region to the national grid.

The gesture is in fulfillment of a promise made to the communities when they made an appeal to him during one of his community engagements within the Tolon Constituency.

Alhaji Habib Iddrisu who is the Member of Parliament(MP) for the area, reiterated his resolve to ensure that most communities that are still without electricity are hooked in order to improve the living standards of residents as well as enable students to study at night.

The beneficiary communities include; Zantani, Gunsibong, Shaharu Kuraa and Naa Kuraa.

Speaking at a short ceremony to switch on power while being assisted by the Deputy Minister of Energy Dr. Moahmmed Amin Adam, the lawmaker said “the following oversea communities in my constituency were connected to the national grid yesterday. They were; Zantani, Gunsibong, Shaharu Kuraa and Naa Kuraa.

I was accompanied by my elder brother, Dr. Amin Mohammed Anta, MP for Karaga and Deputy Minister for Energy, to pay a courtesy call on the Chiefs and people of these communities. Dr, I duly appreciate the support and courtesy extended to me and my people.

I will also like to thank the Chiefs and People of the communities, party elders and supporters, engineers, and contractors for their tireless efforts to make this a possibility.”

