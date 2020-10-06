Deputy NDC Treasurer involved in an accident

John Kpeli's vehicle somersaulted severally after losing its balance

News reaching MyNewsGh.com indicates that the Deputy Northern Regional Treasurer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Kpeli has been involved in an accident.

The incident according to confirmed sources occurred on Monday dawn close to Bunjai on the Salaga Tamale-Highway in the East Gonja District of the Savannah Region.



According to the Northern Regional Secretary of the NDC Mohammed Abdul Salam who confirmed the accident to MyNewsGh.com, it occurred around the Binjai sharp curve while he was negotiating it with his double cabin pick-up vehicle.



“It happened this dawn around Bunjai on the Salaga road. He was moving to Makango to be ferried to YeJi but on reaching the area, the accident happened”, he revealed.



John Kpeli who was the only occupant in the vehicle that somersaulted severally after losing its balance in view of the nature of the curve escaped with some degrees of injuries and has since been on admission at the Tamale Teaching Hospital responding to treatment.



The Northern Regional Vice Chairman of the NDC together with the Deputy Regional communication officer Mr Iddrisu Hardi Pagazaa have since visited Mr John kpali at the Tamale Teaching hospital.

His accident comes barely 48-hours after Bono East Regional Deputy Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Nsiah Kojo Isaac, popularly known as Kojo Nomoah died in a ghastly car crash on Saturday.



Reports available to MyNewGh.com Nomoah died in a road accident involving an NDC branded double cabin pick-up vehicle he was on board with some other three Regional executives of the party, and an Articulator truck vehicle loaded with fertilizer around the Tuobodom toll booth on the Techiman-Kintampo highway.



It is said that they were returning from Apesika after attending a funeral of the Kintampo South Deputy Youth Organizer of the NDC Gbagbin’s late mother when the two vehicles collided head-on leading to Mr Nimoah dying on the spot.



His colleagues, identified as Bilal, Efo Walanyo and Rashid, as at the time of filing this report, were said to be receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman.