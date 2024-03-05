Deputy NDC youth organizer supports Western regional youth wing with GHC24,000

Abdul Hakeem Mahama presenting the cash donation to some members of the youth wing

Source: Daniel Kaku

The Western Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) deputy youth organizer, Abdul Hakeem Mahama, has announced an impressive initiative to empower the party's grassroots efforts towards the 2024 December elections.

In a move to bolster the capacity and morale of constituency youth organizers, Hakeem Mahama has pledged to give the youth wing GHC 24,000.



This financial support will be disbursed quarterly to empower the efforts of the NDC's youth leaders.



Speaking on his commitment to the cause, he emphasized the critical role grassroots mobilization plays in shaping the electoral landscape.



He expressed his belief in the power of youth activism and community engagement as catalysts for political change.



"The youth are the heartbeat of our democracy, and it is imperative that we equip them with the resources they need to drive our party's agenda forward," he stated.



"As popularly known, elections are won at the grassroots level; hence, it is expedient that political investments are targeted towards that end to ensure a well-scaled bottom-up approach," he added.

The donation from Hakeem Mahama affirms his dedication to advancing the principles and objectives of the NDC.



It reflects his commitment as a youth organizer to empowering young leaders and fostering inclusive political participation at the grassroots level, geared towards former President John Dramani Mahama’s vision of transforming Ghana by winning the upcoming election.



"The initiative hopes to garner support from party members and stakeholders across the region. It is poised to inject renewed energy and momentum into the party's electioneering activities, setting the stage for a resounding victory in the upcoming polls," he stated.



He, therefore, took the opportunity to call on Ghanaians to reject the NPP government come December 7, 2024, and bring back John Mahama and the NDC to manage the economy.



He also urged NDC youth across the country to rally solidly behind all NDC parliamentary candidates to win and form the majority party in parliament.