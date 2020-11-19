Deputy UN boss tours UN COVID-19 field hospital

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Amina J. Mohammed

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Amina J. Mohammed, has toured the UN COVID-19 Field Hospital in Accra.

The facility, which will be used for frontline aid workers in the region to help fight the coronavirus pandemic has the capacity to care for up to 92 people.



The Construction of the UN COVID-19 Field Hospital in Accra (UNCFHA) started in May 2020 with support from the government of Ghana through a number of state institutions.



The Ministry of Health (MOH) and its Sector Agencies have been assisting the team and the contractors with ongoing liaison with key regulators as follows; Food and Drugs Authority(FDA), Medical and Dental Council (MDC), Nurses and Midwives Council (NMC), and The Pharmacy Council (PC).



The rest are the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA), Allied Health Professions Council, Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Deputy Secretary-General commended Ghana highly in the strides it has made in fighting the pandemic.



Dr Martha Gyansa-Lutterodt, Director in Charge of Technical Coordination at the Ministry of Health, was appreciative of all the work and activities of the UN in Ghana towards development, pledging the sector’s support at all times for the common good of the people of Ghana.



The Deputy Secretary-General also took the opportunity to visit the Adabraka Polyclinic to familiarize herself with works on Maternal Health initiatives and statistics on the progress made in that direction.