Describing Bawumia as a 'religious prostitute' can lead to violent clashes and instability – Former MP

Vice President Dr Bawumia

A former Deputy Defence Minister Major (retired) Derrick Oduro has opined that the description of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a religious prostitute by Ningo-Prampram MP Sam George has the potential to throw the country into chaos.

He described it as dirty politics, unpardonable, and reckless, and the MP must immediately apologise.



He noted that the MP did not think before making the statement or was not reasoning at the time of making the comments.



He said “When you make reckless comments and you have your party people condemn you, then you must apologise. But if you insist on what you said, then you’re throwing the country into a violent state. What Sam Goerge said could lead to political instability and violent reactions. The other party could also say something against your flag bearer, and that will not augur well for Ghana.”



Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, recently referred to the NPP flagbearer and leader as a “religious prostitute.”



He claims that the Vice President’s affiliation with both churches and mosques [Christians and Muslims] is solely political.

But speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, the former lawmaker said Ghana is a country where religious tolerance is cherished and Christians and Muslims have over the years worshipped together.



He said, “Christians and Muslims have worshipped together. The National Chief Imam has joined Christian worship, and our pastors have also joined Muslims to worship. Bawumia is tolerant, and as Vice President, he is always invited to events.



The President is also tolerant, and as a Christian, he has always participated in events organised by Muslims, so why should a sane person describe the Vice President as a religious prostitute? You have been widely condemned, but you have refused to apologise.



He [Sam George] was blinded by politics and acted recklessly and irresponsibly. His description of the vice president was unfortunate and he ought to apologise. He should also be published. If the party has any form of punishment, they should implement it for others; it will serve as a precedent.”