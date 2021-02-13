Describing Professor Opoku-Agyemang as an embarrassment was harsh, I’m sorry - Napo

Energy Minister-designate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has admitted that his words used in describing Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as an “embarrassment” and a “disgrace” as Minister of Education in the John Mahama administration, were harsh.

The former minister said the words used were not to the person of the running mate of former President John Dramani Mahama but her performance as a minister.



He made these remarks when the MP for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa had asked if he made the comments and he answered yes.



According to him, the former minister had claimed that the NPP government did not have a policy document on free SHS but came out later today she was the one who started the policy.



This he noted made him make the comments.



Dr. Opoku Prempeh had claimed that “her four-year tenure under John Mahama was an embarrassment.”



In a radio interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosi Sen political talk programme on Tuesday afternoon, the Manhyia South constituency Member of Parliament said Prof Opoku-Agyemang as Minister left the education sector burdened with the following debts per the Mahama administration’s own handing over notes:

Feeding Grants for Colleges of Education – GHS36 million



Feeding Grants for Special Schools – GHS4.7 million



SHS Subsidy – GHS24 million



Progressively Free Senior High School debt – GHS33 million



Capitation Grant, GHS8 million



GETFund debt – GHS3.7 billion

“She doesn’t understand education”, Dr. Opoku Prempeh said.



He was asked if he had regrets about making the comments and he answered yes and apologized.



He said he never said anything against the person of the professor.



“I am sure the words are harsh and I do apologize,” he added.



