Design and Technology Institute holds maiden graduation ceremony

Dr. Olubunmi Ajayi, CEO, Madison Pine

Source: Design and Technology Institute

The Design and Technology Institute (DTI), Ghana’s first privately accredited Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) institution has held its maiden graduation ceremony. The event which took place at the Institute campus on Thursday, 19th November, 2020 had 32 students graduating after a successful academic pursuit.

DTI is a specialized TVET institution that provides practical and hands-on approach to help students hone their talents in a very conducive environment surrounded by instructors who are passionate about art and design.



Dr. Olubunmi Ajayi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Madison Pine, who was the keynote speaker, encouraged the graduands to make good use of the opportunities presented to them especially in TVET. “Government’s policies and initiatives such as the “Automotive Policy”, “One District One Factory” and the Industrialization agenda are great avenues for you to make the Institute and Ghana proud. Technicians and those with vocational skills will define and lead the workforce of an industrialized Ghana.”



She further said “The knowledge you have gained does not end with your graduation but you must continue to seek knowledge, be innovative and creative so you can make meaningful contributions to your nation or wherever you find yourself in this world.”



In his address during the occasion, Mr. Israel Titi Ofei, Director of Institute at DTI, noted that the Institute’s programmes are certified by COTVET, the regulator of technical and vocational education in Ghana. “Our programmes are designed to set our students apart, to take up key roles in the manufacturing sector and also establish their own businesses thereby creating jobs for the youth.”



Following the directive issued by the President on March 15, for all educational institutions in Ghana to be closed until further notice, the management of the institute rolled out online teaching and learning programmes to ensure that teaching continued and all programmes are completed on time and successfully. “We activated online learning platforms to enable faculty and students to work off campus,” he added.

On her part, CEO of DTI, Ms. Constance Elizabeth Swaniker, applauded management of the institute for their commitment, hard work and swiftness through the introduction of new systems to ensure the timely completion of the programmes in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The institute has also invested in Information Technology (IT) infrastructure to facilitate effective virtual teaching and learning during and post the COVID-19 era.”



In partnership with industry experts, the institute’s programmes are designed to prepare the next generation of African youths who will meet the skills gap need of Ghana and West Africa.



She reiterated the need to be deliberate about our development as a people and a nation. “We cannot make progress without a winning strategy that has skills development and training at the centre driven by government with support from the private sector.”



Ms Swaniker encouraged the graduands to be responsible and accountable in their work. “As you move on to the next stage of your lives, remember to uphold the values of the institute; that is excellence, commitment, accountability and transparency.”



In 2019, DTI signed a partnership agreement with the MasterCard Foundation to provide training to 1,000 youth for the next three years in precision fabrication under the “Young Africa Works Strategy”. The institute will further train 5,000 master craftsmen in precision quality and 1,000 SMEs to improve their capacity to meet the skills demand of the market.

The Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is also collaborating with DTI to provide technical assistance to our students, particularly in the development of prototype products for the Ghanaian market and the sub-region.



The institute has a gender equality policy that ensures 30% women are admitted per cohort for a balanced learning environment.



The 2020 overall Best Student for the graduation class was Leah Adwoa Kafui Agbanyo.

