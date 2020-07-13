Desist from collection of cards of registered applicants - EC warns

Click to read all about coronavirus →
The Electoral Commission has cautioned agents of political parties at the registration centers to stop the collection of the voter ID cards of applicants with the view to taking details from the cards.
The Commission said it has come to its attention that these agents have been asking for applicants’ phone numbers as well and said applicants should not give out their telephone numbers.
Addressing the third in the series of the Let the Citizen Know, initiative on Monday in Accra, the Commission clearly stated that the collection of the cards is not part of, “Our electoral laws and the agents of political parties should desist from doing that”.
Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chair, in charge of Corporate Services at the EC said “the general public is also advised not to give the voter ID cards issued to them by the Commission to the agents of the political parties at the registration centers”.
Touching on the performance of the officials during the previous two phases of the registration exercise, Dr Asare said, “the performance of our officials continues to improve with the impressive numbers they continue to register on a daily basis. As the registration continues we can only expect our officials to be better in the performance of their work”.
