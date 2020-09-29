Desist from doing shoddy work Minister tells road contractors

Kwesi Amoako-Atta, Roads and Highways Minister

Roads and Highways Minister, Mr Kwesi Amoako-Atta has advised contractors working on the various road projects in the country to desist from doing shoddy works.

He said the road projects were important that it must be durable and must therefore stand the test of time for generations unborn to benefit.



The Minister also charged stakeholders and consultants to effectively monitor the projects and ensure that quality materials were used for the projects to meet its life span.



"The government cannot use taxpayers’ money to pay any contractor that has done shoddy work". He stressed.



Mr Amoak-Atta, made the call during a press briefing at Sefwi Wiawso to provide an update on the ongoing road projects in the Region after President Akufo-Addo had inspected the various sites to ascertain the progress of work on some road projects and also cut the sod for the commencement of new roads projects within the Region as part of the President’s three days visit to the Western North Region.



Some of the roads inspected included, the ongoing Sefwi Wiawso to Akotombra, Bodi-Ahebianso road, Benchemaa Nkwanta – Osei Kojokrom road, and Bibiani town roads.



The rest were the sod-cutting for the construction of the Akontombra-Dadieso and Enchi-Elubo roads.

Mr Amoako-Atta indicated that the region had a total road network size of about 3,745kilometers, out of which 33 were currently under construction in different communities within the Region.



He hinted that his outfit was planning to award another 38 more road projects to help solve the bad nature of roads in the area.



Mr Amoako Atta expressed satisfaction of work done so far, noting that apart from few contractors who have left their projects site due to the COVID-19 pandemic the others were on site.



He, therefore, tasked the Regional Highways engineers to ensure periodic monitoring to have first-hand information and also to assess the performance of the contractors.



He hinted that funds were secured to complete all the road projects, which have started in the new regions to fulfill the government's year of roads policy.



Mr Amoako Atta appealed to the people of Western North Region to reciprocate the gesture in the December general elections to retain the Nana Akufo-Addo in government to continue with his good vision for the country.