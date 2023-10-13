Desist from illegal use of military-pattern uniforms, accoutrements - Armed Forces warns

File photo

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has warned the general public, especially protesters to avoid the use of unauthorised military-pattern uniforms and accouterments.

According to GAF, it noticed with dismay the unlawful use of military-pattern uniforms and accouterments by protesters during demonstrations.



GAF said despite the continuous education and warnings issued to the general public to desist from these practices, the trend rather appears to be on the increase.



In a statement, GAF explained that during the recent demonstrations in Accra by Democracy Hub and other groups, it was observed that some protesters and persons purported to be providing private security to some dignitaries were dressed in military pattern camouflage uniforms and other accouterments.



It was of the belief that the probability for these individuals being wrongly perceived to be GAF personnel has the propensity of drawing the image of GAF into disrepute.



Conversely, GAF stated that these unauthorized acts are in contravention of the National Liberation Council Decree (NLCD) 177 of 1967, which is still in force.



This Decree in part states that; “no person shall wear or use any military uniforms, equipment, or accouterments or other material unless he or she is a member of the Armed Forces of Ghana”.

GAF observed that besides the illegality of the use of the uniforms, accoutrements and equipment by these protesters, others with criminal motives use them to impersonate and outwit unsuspecting members of public in order to perpetuate crime.



It also noted that these acts create a sense of insecurity in the country and tarnishes the image of the military, saying that it would not allow the situation to persist and will henceforth effect the arrests of culprits to face the full rigors of the law.



“GAF therefore seeks the cooperation of the general public to curb the use of military uniforms and accoutrements especially during future protests.



Those who continue to violate this law would be arrested,” GAF stated.



Meanwhile, GAF assured the general public of its commitment to protecting the citizenry and territorial integrity of Ghana at all times.



“It therefore requires the support of all to enforce measures in the interest of the needed peace and security,” it added.