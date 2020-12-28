Desist from predicting election outcomes - Apostle Onyinah to pastors

Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, the immediate past chairman of the Church of Pentecost

Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, the immediate past chairman of the Church of Pentecost, has called on the clergy to refrain from prophesying outcomes of general elections.

Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah said this at the thanksgiving service organized by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday, December 27, 2020, in Accra to thank God for a successful election.



Delivering a sermon at the Thanksgiving Service, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah noted that such prophecies have the tendencies of causing tension in the nation.



“Unfortunately, one of the women prophetess mentioned in the bible called Noadiah followed money and gave a false prophecy about one leader called Nehemiah. It is my plea to those who call themselves prophets in our country that they will exercise patience and wisdom and not to prophesy on who is becoming President and who will not, and not to prophesy on the evils that some people are going through, whether they are going to die or not but give us the mind of God that will grow our economy and grow our nation. May the Lord have mercy on us,” he said.



According to Opoku Onyinah, one of the offices which have been abused from ancient days to contemporary times is the office of the prophet.

He noted that there are true prophets, but the true prophet must be an epitome of wisdom such that his or her ministry must not bring confusion into a nation.



“Why should even GUM have over 100,000 votes to place third, it appears that some people were saying that they were tired of the politics that some members of the NPP and NDC were playing… The NDC also needs to take this into consideration. With the draw game that we have now, the Lord is saying the two parties need to work together,” he said.







