Desist from strategy of deceit in your quest for power- NPP chairman to NDC

Stephen Ntim, NPP National Chairman and Asiedu Nketiah (left)

The National Chairman Of the New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ayesu Ntim has warned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), to desist from the habit and strategy of deceit in its quest for power.

This follows the NDC’s True State of the Nation (SONA), which was delivered by NDC Chairman, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



On 8th March 2023, the President of the Republic of Ghana delivered a Message on the State of the Nation (SONA) under Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution as a symbol and practical demonstration of accountability, and with the utmost respect to the people of Ghana.



The President, in his delivery, addressed critical issues of concern to all Ghanaians. The focus of the SONA was on the economic situation of the country and how quickly Government is stabilising the economy and working its way back to the period of rapid economic growth.



The SONA provided an honest assessment of the country’s situation and sought the support of Ghanaians in addressing the challenges facing the country with hope and confidence.



Then, on 20th March 2023, the opposition NDC also produced an account of the President’s state of the nation address.



In a statement, Stephen Ayesu Ntim said the True SONA which Johnson Asiedu Nketiah made was in an attempt to ride on the emotions of Ghanaians for their political gain.



He said the activities leading to the NDC’s UPSA press conference were dramatised as though the NDC had something unprecedented to present.



Stephen Ayesu Ntim said the statement read by the NDC Chairman was far from a document seeking to discuss the state of our country.



He pointed out that there was no serious analysis of the economy, no assessment of sectoral developments, and no attempt to propose solutions to the current economic challenges.



“I call on the rank and file of the NPP to arise and mobilise behind our government to defeat the onslaught of the NDC propaganda. This means that all of us in the NPP, from polling stations upward, must become canvassers and communicators to help disabuse the minds of our fellow Ghanaians from the misinformation that the NDC is feeding the nation,” he called.



He stressed that, ”let me end by passing this piece of advice through you to the NDC. As a political party, the NDC has a sacred responsibility to be honest and upfront with Ghanaians in all things. The NDC must desist from the habit and strategy of deceit in its quest for power. Such methods are often short-term but have long-term ramifications for democracy, public confidence, and, not least, the global perception and embrace of our dear country, Ghana.”