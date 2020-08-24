General News

Desist from unruly behaviour and focus - Chief of Staff advises JHS students

Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has advised final year JHS students to desist from replicating the unruly behaviour which was exhibited by SHS students at the start of the 2020 WASSCE some weeks ago.

According to her, the main task at the moment is to focus on their studies instead of trivial issues which will not inure to their benefit in the long run.



Speaking at the Kanda Cluster of Schools in Accra during a tour of some selected schools on the first day of delivery of free hot meals to JHS final year students, she said “education is a gift that is for you and for the nation, nobody takes it away from you so please focus on your studies. Let’s shun unruly behaviour…”



Not only that, she also cautioned them to be wary of how they use social media as well as the content they absorb from the internet, particularly in this era where it has become a tool for circulating false information.



Ms Osei-Opare remarked, “Let’s not focus so much on social media kind of information that is not helpful but rather focus on materials that will build you up so that you can pass well, go to senior high school and also improve in your life…”

As part of the implementation process of the free hot meal for BECE students, the Chief of Staff together with the Gender Minister visited Morning Star School and Kanda Cluster of Schools on Monday, August 25 2020.



The monitoring tour according to the Gender Minister, Cynthia Mamle Morrison was to record progress and challenges on the first day of implementation.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.