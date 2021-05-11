Desist from using our YouTube content - Smart TV cautions bloggers

Captain Smart now has his own TV station, Smart TV

Smart Media Network operating Smart TV, has cautioned bloggers to desist from uploading its YouTube content.

This comes barely 72 hours after it started streaming live shows on Facebook and YouTube.



Though the caution which was posted on Facebook Monday evening did not come with any threats, the station said it was "a piece of advice to bloggers.



"A piece of advice to Bloggers. Kindly desist from uploading any content that belongs to Smart TV on YouTube." it cautioned.



Currently being run online, Smart TV, is owned by popular media personality, Captain Smart.

The station was launched on Saturday, May 8, 2021, some 3 days after was suspended from Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).



He was suspended by his boss, Dr. Kwaku Oteng, for slandering officials within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government including President Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh.



Until his suspension, Captain Smart was the host of Angel FM's morning show, 'Anopa Bofo)'.



