Desperate Mahama will collapse private school businesses – UG Lecturer warns

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, Lecturer, University of Ghana

A Lecturer with the University of Ghana (UG), Dr. Kingsley Nyarko has taken on former President John Dramani Mahama over the latter’s promise to extend free education into private s schools should Ghanaians give him mandate to steer affairs of the country for another term.

“To private school owners, be careful of what the NDC led by John Mahama is saying. As a former president, John Mahama is ignorant of the country’s laws which says one cannot spend state resources on anybody’s private businesses. He cannot therefore introduce free education into private schools”, according to Dr. Kingsley Nyarko.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Boss FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Executive Secretary of the National Accreditation Board (NAB) claims the NDC flagbearer has heinous plans to collapse private school businesses in the country.



“Assuming Mahama wins and he wants to implement what he has said, who will pay the teachers and for other expenses? Private schools owners are doing their businesses. If the government absorbs them, it, therefore, becomes public and what will the owners do? John Mahama wants to collapse private school businesses”, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko told host, Wofa Kofi Appiah.

The NDC flagbearer, John Mahama is assuring Ghanaian electorates that the next NDC administration will extend flagship policy; free education into all private schools across the country among several promises.



But according to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Parliamentary Candidate for Kwadaso Mr. Mahama is desperate for votes to recapture power in the December 7 polls hence, huge and unrealistic promises such as free primary healthcare, creation of one million jobs, and the abolishment of double track system among others.



“Mahama is just desperate for power”, the Kingsley Nyarko said.