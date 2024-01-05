Despite Mahama victory polls, we’ve got to protect every vote; current EC cannot be trusted - Apaak

Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has asked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to be complacent despite the numerous polls in favour of an umbrella victory in the 2024 general election.

He asserted that the current composition of the Electoral Commission (EC) makes it difficult to trust the electoral body to be fair and transparent.



Given this, he wants the party to remain vigilant, work harder, and stay focused.



The lawmaker said the party must do everything possible to ensure that the 2024 general election is not rigged in favour of the ruling party.



He stressed the need for them to protect every vote in the 2024 election, as presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama has called for.



In a tweet on X, he said “Regardless of what polls say, we must not be complacent. Given previous experiences as well as the posture of the EC and it’s very composition, we must work harder, stay focused and be vigilant. We must protect the votes of Ghanaians as JM has assured”.

He was responding to the latest polls conducted by Global InfoAnalytics, which show John Dramani Mahama has taken a commanding lead over Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the race for the Jubilee House.



Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that their votes will count and be protected.



Delivering his New Year message, Mr. Mahama assured Ghanaians that change is coming and a new NDC government will provide them with a future they will be proud of.



“I am confident that together, we will change the direcJon of this country – THIS YEAR – on December 7, 2024, and build a brighter future for Ghana. A future you will be proud of.



Let me assure you that your votes will count because we shall protect and secure them.

Fellow Ghanaians, thank you for your resilience, strength, and perseverance. Despite the difficulJes we have faced, I am inspired by the undying spirit of our nation. In this new year, let us move forward with hope and determinaJon, knowing that a be]er future is within our reach.



Together, we shall build the Ghana we want — a prosperous and just Ghana filled with opportunities for all.



Together, we shall build a Ghana that we can all be proud of.



I am ready to lead this charge, and I trust you will join me on this journey towards a brighter tomorrow,” he said.