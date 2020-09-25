Despite Media employees descend on presidential staffer for insulting Fadda Dickson

Presidential Staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe

Presidential Staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe appeared to have bitten more than he can chew with his attack on the Managing Director of Despite Media, Fadda Dickson Narh.

Nii Teiko in a social media post on Thursday, said that Fadda Dickson did not exercise good discretion in his decision to write to the NDC over their stance against Peace FM’s flagship programme, Kokrokoo.



In the insult-laden post, Teiko Tagoe described Fadda Dickson as ‘ofui’ and questioned why he will make a move to settle the misunderstanding between Peace FM and the largest opposition party in the country.



“Common sense eluded Fadda Dickson, the reason why he wrote and signed that letter without mentioning the insults and attacks on his own employees. Ofui!,” portions of his brazen attack on the Managing Director read.



His disparaging remarks hit home and equal and perhaps more savagery responses have been issued by some staff of the media conglomerate.



On Okay FM this morning, the host of Ade Akye Biaa initially explained the station’s decision to plead with the NDC.

“On Krokoo, we deal with all the political parties so it is normal that once in while one of them will feel peeved. A problem ensued and the NDC has boycotted Peace FM though they appear on other Despite Media platforms. As media, we are referees so we decided to jaw-jaw with them and apologise to them," he said.



But the clarification degenerated into reprisal attacks with Kwame Amoo questioning Nii Teiko Tagoe’s mental state at the time he was writing the post.



“The person who wrote that statement, the metre in his mind hasn’t blown?”, he questioned.



Kwame Nkrumah Tikese sought to portray Nii Teiko as an ingrate with a startling revelation about him.



“You, Nii Teiko Tagoe, when Kwabena Agyapong was chasing you from the party, I’m the one you came to beg to help you. Kwabena Agyapong said he was disrespectful so he was sacking him”, said the newcaster.

Tikese added that “when they (president and officials) travel with him, they should be careful because he is a gossip”.



Kwame Amoo returned with “that Nii Teiko or whoever he is, has some drink passed through his head. He looks like a special guest in a gathering of dwarfs”.



On Peace FM, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the head of sports of Despite Media demanded respect from Nii Teiko Tagoe and other critics for Fadda Dickson and Kwame Sefa Kayi.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah posited that there may be disagreements but the attacks on his boss are unfortunate.



Kwame Sefa Kayi declined to comment on the issue but posited that the attacks are part of the job.