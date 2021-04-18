Despite, Ofori Sarpong display exotic cars at millionaire friend's party

It was a sight to behold when a fleet of luxurious vehicles were on display at a house warming party on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Known as Double D, Danso Afriyie who is Chief Executive of the Dansafriy Company Limited held the private event to unveil his newly built 6-bedroom home at East Legon.



Dr Osei Kwame Despite and his brother Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong with their fleet of luxurious vehicles gained attention when they made their way to the residence of Double D.



They graced the occasion with their customized fleet of vehicles spanning across brands such as Mercedez Benz, Bentley, Range Rover among others.



It would not be the first time the Despite and Ofori Sarpong duo have displayed their fleet of vehicles.



In 2019, social media went agog after videos and images of their vehicle fleet were captured at the wedding of Kwame Despite's son, Kennedy Osei Asante.

A rather long convoy of the fleet which made their way to the wedding venue instantly became a topic of chatter among users on various social media platforms.



This set a trend on social media with hashtags like #Kency2019, #AndTheFerrariWouldBetheLast trending days after the event.



Watch the video below:



