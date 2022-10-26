82
Despite economic challenges, 'the NDC is not an option' - Richard Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah Raaq.jfif Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications director

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There are economic challenges but the New Patriotic Party government is working to resolve those challenges.

This is the view of the NPP National Communications Officer, Eric Ahiagbah, who is also cautioning that only the NPP and no other party can resolve the challenges.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, October 26, Ahiagbah submitted: "The economic challenges Ghanaians have had to endure these past months under the NPP will be resolved.

"But pls make no mistake, the NDC is not an option. The govt is working hard to fix it. Support NPP to deliver," he added.

The main opposition National Democratic Congress have been on the case of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government accusing them of incompetent economic management leading to current hardships.

Whiles the NPP is working towards retaining power beyond Akufo-Addo's second-term which ends in 2017, the NDC says it is on a mission to rescue Ghana from incompetent leadership and must thus win the 2024 general elections.

Read Ahiagbah's post below:

