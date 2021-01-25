Destiny Empowerment Chapel calls for peaceful co-existence

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress

Apostle Dr Bernard Afresa Taylor, General Overseer of the Destiny Empowerment Chapel International has called for peace and unity among Ghanaians irrespective of their political divide to place Ghana where it deserves to be.

He said now that the elections were over, there was the need for the people to champion the cause of peace and unity to ensure the rapid development of the nation.



Apostle Taylor made the call at the launch of the Seventh Anniversary celebration of the church at Batsonaa, near Tema on Sunday.



The six-day celebration which is on the theme ‘Talitha Cumi’, begins on Tuesday, February 16 and ends on Sunday, February 21.



Some of the activities earmarked for the celebration include float, evangelism and Thanksgiving Service.



Apostle Taylor described peace as a national asset that needs to be preserved, adding that it remained a priceless commodity which could not be gambled with and therefore asked Ghanaians to demonstrate true commitment and lead towards protecting it in the supreme interest of the nation.

The General Overseer also called on the youth to safeguard the peace of the country adding that the young people who are the future leaders of the country had a duty to protect the continuous peace and stability of the country for the next generation saying that the future of every country lies in the youth and major source to human capital must be protected.



He said, "As a youth, you must arise to safeguard the future of your country," and urged them to desist from the get-rich-quick attitude and focus on the work of God to transform their lives.



On the Coronavirus pandemic, Apostle Taylor urged Ghanaians to adhere to all the safety protocols by wearing a face mask, social distancing and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers at all times to help curb the spread of the virus.



He said the vision of the church established in 2014, was to empower people through the teach-preaching of God’s infallible word to excel in all facets of life.



"Plans are very far advanced to put up a school and a hospital to complement government’s efforts of providing quality education and healthcare for all Ghanaians," Apostle Taylor added.